Telecom, internet service disrupted

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of the 14-storey Khawaja Tower in Dhaka’s Mohakhali area on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The fire that broke out at Khawaja Tower in Mohakhali yesterday caused significant disruption in internet and telecommunication services as the building houses operation centres of several international internet gateway (IIG) service providers, data centres and interconnection exchanges (ICXs).

Many IIG operators run their operations from the building from where broadband and telecom service providers get bandwidth, said Md Emdadul Hoque, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh.

"So, at least 30 percent of the internet connections of Bangladesh will be hampered," he added.

The IIG companies operate as international gateways for internet traffic, managing the data flow between the country and the rest of the world and enabling internet service providers and telecom operators to access the global internet.

Many mobile users complained that they are facing difficulties in making calls while broadband users said they are unable to access the internet.

The voice call disruption was due to the building housing several ICXs, a switching system, which provides interconnections among the telecommunication network of the operators. For example, it enables Grameenphone customers to make calls to a user of Robi Axiata.

Due to a fire incident in Khawaja Tower in Mohakhali area, all mobile operators are experiencing issues with inter-operator calls as there is a hub of ICX located in that building, said the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, in a statement.

The mobile operators and the relevant ICX operators are working to relocate the connections at the earliest, it added.