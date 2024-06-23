Teesta Boat Capsize: Girl’s body recovered, five still missing

The body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who went missing after a boat sank in the Teesta River on Wednesday night, was recovered from the river at Jigabarir Char in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Kulsum Satalashkar, daughter of Koyjor Ali.

With this, the death toll from the boat capsize rose to two.

Enamul Haque, a member of Bazra union parishad, said locals spotted Kulsum's body floating in the river and rescued it in the morning.

Ulipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ataur Rahman said Kulsum and six others went missing when a boat carrying 26 people sank in the Teesta river on Wednesday evening.

Later, divers from a local firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a child.

Four people are still missing. They are Anisur Rahman, 30, his wife Rupali Begum, their 9-year-old child Irin, their niece Hira Moni, 9, and Shamim Hossain, 5, son of Azizur Rahman.

They met the tragic incident while returning to their home after attending a lunch program.