Teenager's body recovered from Sylhet’s Chengerkhal river

The body of a teenager was recovered from the Motorgate area of Ratargul swamp forest this morning after he went missing in the Chengerkhal river yesterday.

The deceased is Shamim Ahmed, 17, son of Shahjahan Ali, of Sylhet city's Baghbari area.

Shamim went missing while bathing in the Chengerkhal River last evening.

Md Nunu Mia, officer-in-charge of Sylhet Airport Police Station, said local firefighters, with the help of locals, retrieved the teenager's body around 7:00am, following a search operation in the area.

According to the family, Shamim and three other teenagers cycled from Sylhet city to the entrance of Motorgate in the forest.

They went to bathe in the Chengerkhal river, where Shamim was swept away due to strong currents.