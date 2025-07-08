Teenager dies in wall collapse while attempting theft in Badda

A 16-year-old boy was killed in wall collapse when he was allegedly trying to steal iron rods from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda area last night, police said.

The teenager worked at a workshop in Taltola area of Khilgaon.

The incident occurred around 8:00pm in Aftab Nagar when he was trying to enter the construction site, according to police.

The two other boys, who were with him, initially claimed the deceased met a road accident but during the primary investigation police found they were attempting a theft, said Mahmudul Hasan Maruf, a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station.

The SI said the boundary wall had been erected just hours before the incident. As the victim tried to climb over it to enter the site, the wall collapsed on him. There were no significant external marks on his body though he was injured, the SI added.

SI Maruf also said that the two other boys took him home and told his family that he had been injured in a road crash. When the boy began vomiting, his family first took him to Mugda Medical College and Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police officer said.

The body was sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy.