Mon Feb 19, 2024 09:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 10:00 PM

Teenage madrasa student found dead in Rajshahi pond

A madrasa student was found dead in a pond in Rajshahi's Sreerampur area this morning.

The deceased was Navid Islam Anuvob, 15, son of Khademul Islam of Terokhadia area, said Rafiqul Haque, officer-in-charge of Rajpara Police Station.

Members of police and fire service recovered Anuvob's body from the pond behind Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School at 8:30am, the OC said.

Anuvob was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) for burn injuries. He went missing from the hospital around 7:00 am, said police and deceased's family.

Anuvob was a student of Nur Masjid Madrassa, his mother Rita Begum said, adding that he had recently transferred from a school in Chapainawabganj.

The 15-year-old was being treated for mental health problems, the mother said, adding that his burn injuries were self-inflicted.

