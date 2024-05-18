Teenage girl raped in Narayanganj Case filed against 6

A teenage girl in Narayanganj yesterday filed a rape case against five to six unidentified people.

At knifepoint, the accused took the 17-year-old girl from her house to a nearby area and raped her, said the case statement.

Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said a case was lodged under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The victim's family used to live in Munshiganj. But they recently built a house in Araihazar upazila and shifted there.

Around 2:30am on Thursday, five to six people broke open the door of the victim's room.

They took the girl to a nearby empty house and raped her by tying her mouth with a scarf, according to the case statement.

Later, the gang dropped the girl at her house and threatened her parents to kill if they disclose the incident.

Contacted, local Ward Councillor Momenul Haque said the victim's house is near the bank of a river. The area is a haven for drug traders and addicts. They might have been involved in the incident.

OC Ahsan Ullah said as the victim is a newcomer in the area, she could not identify anyone. But police are trying to find the accused. The victim will be sent to a hospital for medical test and treatment.