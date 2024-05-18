Teenage girl raped in Narayanganj

Case filed against 6

A teenage girl in Narayanganj yesterday filed a case against five to six unidentified people over raping her.

The 17-year-old girl was picked up at knifepoint by the accused from her house early on Thursday. She was taken to a nearby area and raped, said the case statement.

Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said the case was lodged under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The victim's family used to live in Munshiganj. But they recently moved to their newly built house in Araihazar upazila.

Around 2:30am on Thursday, five to six people broke open the door of the victim's room.

They took the girl to a nearby empty house and raped her after wrapping a scarf around her mouth, according to the case statement.

Later, they dropped the girl at her house and threatened her parents that they would be killed if they disclose the abuse to others.

Contacted, local Ward Councillor Momenul Haque said the victim's house is near the bank of a river and the area is a haven for drug traders and druggies. They might be involved in the incident.

OC Ahsan Ullah said as the victim could not identify the accused as she is a newcomer to the area. But police were trying to identify and arrest the accused.

The victim will be sent to a hospital for medical tests and treatment, he added.