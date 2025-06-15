Teen killed as human hauler hits ice-cream van in Panchagarh

Accidents & Fires
A 14-year-old ice-cream vendor was killed yesterday afternoon after a Nasimon (shallow-engine-powered three-wheeler) collided with his battery-run van in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh.

The victim is Shahin Islam, son of Shahibul Islam, of Sarkarpara village.

The accident took place around 5:00pm on the Debiganj-Nilsagar road in Dangapara under Sonahar Mallikadaha union.

According to Md Soyel Rana, officer-in-charge of Debiganj Police Station, Shahin had been selling ice-cream across different areas in Debiganj upazila using his battery-run ice-cream van.

While heading toward Debiganj town, a human hauler carrying cows, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into his ice-cream van in front of Alamnagar Government Primary School, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed Shahin to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, police, with the help of locals, detained the Nasimon driver and seized the vehicle.

Shahin's father filed a case with Debiganj Police Station in this connection, OC Soyel Rana said.

