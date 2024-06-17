Teen drowns while kayaking in Khagrachhari

A teenager drowned in Kaptai Lake at Khagrachhari DC Adventure and Eco-Tourism Park in Manikchari today.

The deceased is Israfil, 13, son of Nazrul Islam, of the upazila, reports our Rangamati correspondent quoting police.

Shadab Yasin, in-charge of the park, said Israfil along with three classmates went to the park for kayaking on Eid day. At one point, the teenager fell into the lake.

He was taken to Manikchari Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Mohiuddin, duty doctor of the hospital, said Israfil was brought dead to the hospital.

Mohammad Iqbal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Manikchari Police Station, said preparations are underway to hand over the body to the family without autopsy.

An unnatural death case will be filed, he added.