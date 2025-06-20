Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Fri Jun 20, 2025 08:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 08:12 PM

Teen drowns in Kishoreganj

A madrasa student drowned while taking a bath in the Kodalkathi river in Kishoreganj's Bhairab upazila today.

The victim is Md Jumman, 15, son of Aman Ullah of Member Bari Gochamara village and a student of Hafiziya Madrasa in Purbapara of the village.

Fire service recovered the body from the Kodalkati river in Gochamara area 11:30am.

Azizul Haque, station officer of Bhairab Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that the students of the madrasa went to bathe together after playing football in the Kodalkati river around 9:30am.

While bathing, they jumped from the Bailey Bridge over the river and started swimming. At that time, Jumman was swept away. Receiving information, a team of fire service divers recovered Jumman's body from the river after two hours.

Later, the body was handed over to the relatives.

 
