Team of doctors from Singapore to assess burn victims: CMH commandant

A medical team from Singapore is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka to assess burn victims of the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari of Dhaka.

Brig Gen SM Solaiman, commandant of the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka, disclosed the updates at a press briefing at the hospital yesterday.

Quoting health secretary and special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (with the status of state minister), the commandant said the team will visit the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to evaluate whether any of the critically injured patients should be sent abroad for treatment.

"After consultation with the head of our burn unit, we have decided to send two patients to the burn institute so they can be evaluated by the Singapore team. They will decide whether the patients can be treated here with their help or need to be sent abroad," he said.

The team was scheduled to reach Dhaka last night.

The commandant expressed concern over six patients currently being treated at CMH's Burn ICU, including two children and two teachers.

"These cases are critical, especially the one child with 52% burns. Burn victims typically face the highest risk of complications within the third to fourth day of injury, especially infections and fluid loss, which can affect kidney function," he explained.

Despite the challenges, Solaiman said the hospital is maintaining high-level burn care and closely monitoring all patients. "Outcomes in burn cases are unpredictable, but we are doing everything in our power with the resources and skills we have," he added.

PILOT DECLARED DEAD AFTER PROTOCOL

Brig Gen Solaiman also clarified the circumstances regarding the air force pilot involved in the crash. Though the pilot was initially treated as deceased at the crash site, CMH followed full medical protocol upon receiving the body, he said.

"I personally received the pilot. Though there were no signs of life, we conducted CPR and life-saving measures for about 40 minutes. As per medical protocol, we must try for at least 30 minutes before officially declaring death," he said, stressing that the pilot was declared "brought in dead" after all efforts failed.

According to the CMH commandant, the hospital received a total of 15 bodies, including 12 directly received by CMH (among them the pilot), two from Kurmitola General Hospital, and one from Uttara Aduhink Hospital.

"Of these, nine bodies have been handed over to families after identification. The remaining six were unidentifiable and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for DNA testing and post-mortem," he said.

A few fragmented body parts were also recovered and handed over to police for preservation and future identification, if needed, said the commandant.

In total, 28 injured patients were admitted to CMH following the incident. Five of them, with minor injuries, were discharged after overnight observation. Among the 23 remaining, six are in Burn ICU, seven in general ward, and ten in post-operative care.

Most of the patients were military personnel, including soldiers, a firefighter, and a police sub-inspector. Some were injured during rescue operations or from minor inhalation injuries, according to the commandant.

"Many of the patients had minor trauma or panic symptoms. We're observing them and expect more to be discharged in the next couple of days," he added.

Addressing rumours circulating on social media, the CMH commandant said: "We received and documented all deceased and injured. Our death count and patient list are fully verifiable, and I take full responsibility for their accuracy. Any speculation contrary to this is baseless."

He emphasised the importance of relying on verified sources for updates, especially during such sensitive national emergencies.