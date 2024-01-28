Teacher dies as pick-up crashes into home garden

Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:08 AM

A schoolteacher was killed as a pick-up van hit her after it ploughed into a home garden as the driver lost control over the vehicle in Ramu, Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The accident took place in Officerchar area, said Ramu Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dewan Abu Taher.

Imari Rakhine, 49, wife of Uhla Rakhine from the area, died on the spot, said the OC.

A senior teacher of Sonaichari High School in Naikhyangchhari upazila of Bandarban, Imari was also the president of Baniyarjiri Government Primary School management committee.

OC Abu Taher, quoting the deceased's relatives and locals, said during the accident Imari Rakhine was working at her flower garden. The driver managed to flee, he said.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

push notification