Tanker fire in Savar: 14yr-old dies; death toll now 4

A teenager injured in the fire, that broke out when a tanker overturned in Savar yesterday, died at a Dhaka hospital early today.

The death toll from the fire incident now stands at four.

Md Sakib, 14, breathed his last around 1:30am while being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had burns all over his body, he said.

Six more burnt patients are still undergoing treatment and the condition of at least one is critical, the doctor said.

At least five vehicles were gutted on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar after the fire originated and spread to nearby areas by oil spilled from the tanker around 5:30am yesterday.

Two persons – Nazrul Islam, Iqbal Hossain-- were burnt to death instantly while eight others suffered burns and were admitted to the burn institute.

An injured, Helal Uddin, died last night.

Sakib was on a truck and suffered burns as the fire spread to the vehicle, his brother Md Nayeem said.