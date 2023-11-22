Supervisor dies under bus in Savar

A bus supervisor was killed after being crushed under the vehicle while he was picking up passengers on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar this evening.

The deceased was identified as Obaidul Islam, 29, of Jamalpur district and supervisor at Rajdhani Paribahan.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-bound lane at the Hemayetpur Bus-Stand area around 4:30 pm, reports our correspondent quoting Abdul Khaleq, sub-inspector (SI) of Savar Highway Police Station.

The Rajdhani Paribahan bus stopped at Hemayetpur Bus Stand and the supervisor got off the bus to pick up the passengers, the OC said.

The bus driver started driving the bus suddenly causing the supervisor to come under one of the back wheels of the bus, he added. Obaidul died on the spot.

Police seized the bus but the driver managed to escape, the OC also said.