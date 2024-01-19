Sunken ferry crew member still missing

'Prottoy' joins rescue operation

The ship "Prottoy" joined the operation to rescue the sunken ferry in Padma near Manikganj's Paturia Ghat today.

Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir, 39, the assistant master of the sunken ferry, is still missing, said Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (commerce) of the Aricha Regional Office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation.

The ferry "Rajanigandha," operating on the Daulatdia-Paturia route, capsized near Terminal-5 around 8:15am on Wednesday with nine goods-laden vehicles.

Despite three days passing since the incident, there has been no significant progress in the rescue work, reports our Mnaikganj correspondent.

After recovering two trucks on Wednesday and one truck at 3:30pm on Thursday, neither the vehicle nor the missing assistant master has been found.

Palash Khan from Patgati village in Tungipara said, "My truck has not been recovered yet. The truck was loaded with cowhide..."

Similarly, Anwar Hossain, a cotton trader and truck owner from Uttarlahiri in Kushtia, said, "My truck has been salvaged, but the cotton worth Tk 1 crore in the truck drowned..."

Another truck owner, Monwar Hossain Minarul, faced the same fate.

BIWTC official Nawaz said, "After the accident, rescue ship Hamza joined the operation immediately and managed to recover a covered van nine hours after the incident. Three hours later, a truck was recovered at 8:00pm, and the rescue operation was halted due to dense fog and severe cold. Another truck was recovered at 3:30pm on Thursday."

He said "Prottoy" went to the spot at 3:30pm, and the rescue operation was called off at 6:00pm yesterday. With the assistance of Hamza and Rustom, the operation will resume at 9:00am today.