Student's body recovered 6 hours after going missing in Gazipur

The body of a class eight student was recovered in the Shaldo river in Pirujali village under Gazipur Sadar upazila yesterday.

Riazul Islam Hridoy, 13, a student of Manipur High School, went missing when he went to take a bath in the river around 2:00pm yesterday.

A diving team of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body around 8:00pm yesterday, said Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defense diving team leader Idris Mia to The Daily Star today.

Manipur High School head teacher Mushfiqur Rahman Liton said, "Hridoy was a very jolly boy. As his final exams ended, he went out with his friends yesterday."

The fire service said that the body has been handed over to the family.