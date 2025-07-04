Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Fri Jul 4, 2025 03:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 03:38 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Student's body recovered 6 hours after going missing in Gazipur

Fri Jul 4, 2025 03:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 03:38 PM
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Fri Jul 4, 2025 03:26 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 03:38 PM
Riazul Islam Hridoy. Photo: Collected

The body of a class eight student was recovered in the Shaldo river in Pirujali village under Gazipur Sadar upazila yesterday.

Riazul Islam Hridoy, 13, a student of Manipur High School, went missing when he went to take a bath in the river around 2:00pm yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A diving team of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body around 8:00pm yesterday, said Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defense diving team leader Idris Mia to The Daily Star today.

Manipur High School head teacher Mushfiqur Rahman Liton said, "Hridoy was a very jolly boy. As his final exams ended, he went out with his friends yesterday."

The fire service said that the body has been handed over to the family.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আমাদের হাত শক্তিশালী করুন, তরুণ ও বিকল্প নেতৃত্ব বেছে নিন: নাহিদ ইসলাম

নাহিদ বলেন, সীমান্ত হত্যা আমরা যেকোনো মূল্যে বন্ধ করব।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কুমিল্লায় ধর্ষণ: ‘মব’ উসকে দেওয়ার পরিকল্পনাকারী গ্রেপ্তার

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে