Students block Barishal-Dhaka highway with various demands

Protesting students blocked the Barishal-Dhaka highway today and locked the main gate of the Barishal Education Board with various demands.

The demonstration began around 11:30am and involved students from both secondary and higher secondary institutions. As a result, traffic came to a standstill, leading to long tailbacks on both sides of the highway causing sufferings to commuters.

The agitating students said, "Our friends have died, and some are still battling for their lives. Yet there is still no official list of those who have died or been injured. We demand justice."

They also issued a six-point demand, which includes the resignation of the education adviser, the release of an accurate list of injured students, a public apology from the army personnel accused of assaulting teachers, compensation for the families of the deceased, and the replacement of old, risky aircraft with safer alternatives.

The students said they had no choice but to block the highway to press home their demands.

Due to the blockade, road communication between the southern region and the rest of Bangladesh has been severely impeded.