Student, Indian national die in road accidents

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from a news agency and our local correspondent.

In Sylhet, an eight-year-old madrasa student died after being run over by a pickup in Gowainghat upazila in the afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Zobayer Ahmed, son of Rahim Uddin of Abdul Mahal village in West Alirgaon union and a student at Abdul Mahal Madrasa, said Mehedi Hasan Sumon, inspector (investigation) of Gowainghat Police Station.

Locals said Zobayer was crushed under the pickup while he was crossing the Gowainghat-Sarighat road in front of his madrasa after class hours. He died on the spot.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The pickup driver fled the scene.

In Bagerhat, an Indian national lost his life and at least 12 people were injured as a bus hit another in Fakirhat, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faltita area, said police.

Shridhar Ganguly, 45, son of Bhim Ganguly from Kolkata, succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, said Sheikh Nuruzzaman Chanu, officer-in-charge of Mollahat Highway Police Camp.