Student dies as pickup runs him over in Sylhet

Accidents & Fires
UNB, Sylhet
Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:32 PM

An eight-year-old madrasa student died after being run over by a pickup in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Zobayer Ahmed, son of Rahim Uddin of Abdul Mahal village in West Alirgaon union and a student at local Abdul Mahal Madrasa, said Mehedi Hasan Sumon, inspector (investigation) of Gowainghat Police Station.

Locals said Zobayer was crushed under the pickup while he was crossing the Gowainghat-Sarighat in front of his madrasa after class. He died on the spot.

On information, Gowainghat police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, said the inspector.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The pickup has been seized, but its driver fled the scene, added the police official.

