Station master injured trying to get on moving train dies

A railway station master died at a Bogura hospital this afternoon, hours after being injured while trying to board a moving train in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila today.

The deceased, Abdus Sobhan, 76, was working at Mohimaganj Railway Station under a contract after his retirement, said Sohag Khan, another station master of the same station.

Speaking to our Bogura correspondent, Sohag said Sobhan was getting on the Burimari-bound Karatoya Express after work this morning to go to his home in Gaibandha town.

He fell on the track while trying to board the train and sustained injuries.

Sobhan was first sent to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex from where he was moved to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

Md Yusuf Ali, assistant sub-inspector of the police outpost at the hospital, told The Daily Star that Sobhan died, 20 minutes after being brought to the hospital around 1:00pm.