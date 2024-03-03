Sreepur factory fire under control

A fire that broke out at a factory in Gazipur's Sreepur last night was brought under control after an hour.

The fire that started at 11:20pm was brought under control at 12:20pm on yesterday, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting firefighter Saiful Islam of Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Mahbubur Rahman, station officer of Sreepur Fire Service, said on information two fire engines went to Nice Fabrics Processing in Mauna MC Bazar area of ​​Sreepur upazila.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the fire broke out in the cloth heating room of the garment factory.

Goods worth more than Tk 6 lakh were burnt in the fire said, factory sources. SI Pranab of Mauna Highway Police told The Daily Star that the highway police are still at the scene.