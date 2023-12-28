Slum fire doused in Ctg

A fire that broke out at a slum in the port city's Muradpur area this evening was doused after 45 minutes.

The fire originated in Master Colony slum around 7pm, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Kamruzzaman, senior station officer of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.

No casualties were reported in this fire.

"Receiving information, four firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 7:45pm," the official said.

"There were at least 20 houses at the site of the fire. We are still working on the spot to assess the extent of the damage," he said.

However, the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.