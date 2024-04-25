Six workers killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch

Several others injured

At least six construction workers were killed and several others injured after a truck fell into a roadside ditch on the Udaipur border area in Rangamati's Sajek upazila yesterday evening.

The accident took place around 6:00pm. The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Debashish Roy, officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station, said, "We heard from locals that six persons were killed in the accident. A team of police is on the way to the spot."

Atulal Chakma, chairman of Sajek Union Parishad, said that there were 17 workers on the truck. Six of them died on the spot, he said, adding that the rest suffered injuries.

Shirin Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, said that she also learned about the death of six workers.

The victims were engaged in road construction work along the border, Mir Abu Tawheed, superintendent of Rangamati police said.

According to Road Safety Foundation, 367 people were killed in 358 road crashes in between April 4 and 18.