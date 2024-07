Six killed in road crashes

At least six people were killed in road accidents in four districts yesterday.

In Bagerhat, a motorcyclist was killed as an unidentified vehicle hit him in Mollahat upazila.

The deceased is Asad Sheikh, 40, from Jugihati in Khulna.

The accident occurred around 7:30am on Khulna-Mawa highway in Kahulpur.

Hours later, Md Anwar, 35, from Gangni in Mollahat, was killed when a bus hit a rickshaw-van carrying him in front of Sagar Filling Station, said Mollahat Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Nuruzzaman.

In Rajbari, two helpers of a driver were killed as a truck hit another parked truck at Kalibari.

The deceased are Anisur Rahman, 35, and Md Liton Sheikh, 35.

In Dinajpur, Hosen Ali, 70, died as a pickup ran him over while he was crossing the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj road at Tatakpur intersection.

In Joypurhat, Rabeya Begum, 60, was killed when a truck hit her in Sadar upazila.