Six killed in road accidents

Six people were killed in road accidents in three districts in the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Bogura, three people were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Shajahanpur upazila yesterday.

The accident took place around 6:00am on Bogura-Natore regional highway in Birgram area, said police.

Al Amin Manik, 39, a truck driver from Natore; Quddus Mia, 37, another trucker from Kurigram; and Noor Islam, 22, helper of a driver from Ulipur, Kurigram, died on the spot.

Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shajahanpur Police Station, said, "A tow truck collided head-on with the other loaded with coal."

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue.

The OC said the two trucks were seized.

In Jamalpur, two schoolboys died after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Kacharipara village in Sadar upazila yesterday.

Kakan,14, son of Shohel Rana from Kacharipara village; and Sinhat, 14, son of Sumon Miah from Pingal Hati village, were declared dead at Jamalpur General Hospital, said Sadar Police Station OC Mohabbat Kabir.

The victims were tenth-graders of a local school.

In Lalmonirhat, a motorcyclist named Sirajul Islam, 40, died on the spot after being hit by a stone-laden truck on Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway in Aditmari upazila on Thursday night. The accident took place around 11:30pm at Saptibari Majhar area.

The truck was going to Burimari Land Port while the motorcycle to Lalmonirhat town, said Aditmari Police Station OC Mahmud Un-Nabi.

The deceased -- Sirajul Islam -- was from Chawratari in Aditmari. Police arrested the truck driver named Rahmat Ali, 27, of Naogaon.