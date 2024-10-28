Six injured as oil-carrying vessel catches fire in Dakatia River

At least six crew members were injured when a massive fire erupted on the oil tanker MV Sadia Enterprise in the Dakatia River, Chandpur, following an explosion in its engine room this afternoon.

The injured are Rubel, 35, Golap, 50, Jilani, 30, Masud, 30, Giyas Uddin, 29 and Madhu Mia, 55.

The fire broke out around 4:15pm near Padma Oil Company's jetty, said Syed Morshed Alam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (North) Chandpur.

On information, four firefighting units of Fire Service and Coast Guard brought the fire under control around 5:30pm.

Among the injured, Golap's condition was serious and he was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unknown.