Six of a family burnt in house fire

Six members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fiery explosion presumably caused by a gas leak at their residence in the Baghpara area of Narayanganj's Siddhirganj around 10:30pm on Wednesday.

The injured were Sukhi Akhtar, 33; her daughter Sadia Akhter, 10; sister Jannati Akhtar, 18; brother Arif Hawladar, 21; cousin Rahima, 32; and her daughter Ritu, 13.

They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Toriqul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

"Rahima has sustained burns on over 45 percent of her body. She has been admitted to the ICU."

Sukhi has 17 percent burns, and Jannati has 15 percent burns, while the three others have minor burns that are less than 10 percent, the doctor added.

Siddhirganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Abu Bakar Siddique said the injured were taken to the hospital immediately.

"We have yet to positively determine the cause of the fire, but it is initially presumed that an accumulation of gas inside the tin-shed hut resulted in the blast."

The police are investigating the incident, the OC added.