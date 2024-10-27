Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Narsingdi
Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:03 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 27, 2024 12:06 AM

Accidents & Fires

Six die as truck, three-wheeler collide

Narsingdi truck-auto rickshaw collision
Photo: Star

Six people were killed as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a truck on Itakhola-Monohardi road in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila yesterday afternoon.

The accident took place in the Pacharbari area around 1:00pm when the three-wheeler was trying to overtake another auto-rickshaw, said Md Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Police Station.

The deceased are Abu Bakkar Siddique, 40, of Bailabo village in Shibpur upazila; auto-rickshaw driver Shaheen, 35, of Satapara village in Shibpur; Marufa, 23, of Chakhobdi village in Monohardi upazila; and Mostafa, 48, Faruk Miah, 55, and his wife Nayantara, 50, of Mirzarchar area in Raipura upazila.

All the six were passengers of the auto-rickshaw. They died on the spot.

On information, fire brigade members rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

Police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee, said the OC.

He said the bodies will be handed over to the victims' families after autopsies.

road accident
