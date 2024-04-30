Six die as bus, microbus collide head-on

At least six people, including two of a family, were killed and 12 others injured in a head-on collision between a microbus and a bus in Eidgaon upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The accident took place on Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway in Khodaibari AG Lutfur Kabir Adarsha Dakhil Madrasa area around 11:30am, said Mozammel Haque, in-charge of Dulahazara highway police.

Two died on the spot and four others passed away while undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The deceased were passengers of the microbus that was heading towards Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila from Cox's Bazar.

The deceased were Md Dula Mia, Abu Ahmad, Hafsa Begum, Mahmuda Begum and her daughter Saira Khatun. They are residents of different villages in Banshkhali upazila.

The identity of the other deceased could not be known till filing of this report last night.

Sources said several people in the microbus were patients and their attendants.

They were returning to Banshkhali after having eye surgeries in Cox's Bazar.