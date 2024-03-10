Single authority should oversee all building construction works: home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in light of recent fire incidents, today said a single authority should get all the responsibilities of construction of a building, including approval and monitoring.

He said a proposal is ready to set up an umbrella organisation so that a single authority can monitor and take steps regarding building construction-related issues.

"We will hold a meeting with the prime minister in this regard soon," the home minister said.

The minister made the remark while addressing journalists after the general preparation meeting for the celebration of National Genocide Day on March 25 and Independence Day on March 26 at the Secretariat.

"We want one authority. It can be fire service, Rajuk, or police. This authority will take the whole responsibility. However, it is not finalised yet," he said.

Different departments of the government are conducting raids on businesses, including restaurants, to check safety measures after a fire at a building that housed several eateries on the capital's Bailey Road.

When asked about alleged harassment under the guise of raids, as reported by some business owners, the minister said, "You have seen the terrible fire. Roadside houses were not allowed to have restaurants."

"The building that caught fire was built for offices. Not designed for restaurants. Apart from this, gas cylinders have been kept on the stairs, making them inaccessible," he said.

He vowed legal action against anyone violating safety measures.

"Rajuk is overseeing what the fault was on their part. The food department is also doing its task," said the minister.