Silence, sorrow replace bells at Milestone

The usual bustle was missing at Milestone School and College yesterday. There were no students running across the playground, no morning assembly, and no classroom chatter.

Only a day earlier, the campus was full of life. Now, that life has been replaced by fear, grief, and disbelief.

A visit to the school around 9:30am, saw small groups of students and their guardians gathered quietly outside. Among them was fourth-grader Md Abrar Jahin, with his mother, who narrowly escaped the disaster that took place on Monday.

"My friend Maheen died," Jahin told The Daily Star, eyes welling up.

"When the plane crashed, I felt I was about to faint. I never imagined something like that could happen to my classroom. That building had our Bangla division classes -- grades three, four and five. The principal's office and teachers' room were next to it," said Jahin, who was on the school field at the time of the crash.

"I was walking back to the classroom after eating tiffin. I had only taken a few steps when I saw the plane crash right into it. Eleven students were inside. Usually, there are 40. It was a coaching class, so fewer were present. Two of my friends survived," he said.

His mother, Nargis Parvin, said her son was saved only by chance.

"Every day, coaching classes are held after regular lessons. He had just come out to eat. After washing his hands, we both saw the plane -- on fire. I told him, 'Look, the plane is burning.' Within a minute, it crashed into their classroom."

"He lived because he had stepped out. Many didn't. It's heartbreaking," she added.

By late morning, more than a thousand people had gathered on campus, including students, guardians, teachers, and local residents. Milestone students chanted slogans, demanding accountability, as additional police forces were deployed to control the swelling crowd and ensure order around the crash site.

At 10:30am, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar arrived at the school to inspect the site.

As they approached, groups of students surrounded them, chanting, "Fraud! Fraud!", "Why did my brother die?" and "We want answers from the administration!"

The protest chants rang out three times before the advisers were escorted to the conference room on the ground floor of College Building 5, where they met 5-7 student representatives for a closed-door discussion.

Outside, hundreds continued their demonstration.

On the school field, HSC examinee Md Ratul Chowdhury, who lives in the hostel, described what he witnessed.

"We heard a loud noise and ran to see what happened. There was a huge fire. Students were being pulled out by breaking window grills," he said.

"Then the army came and cleared the area. Even in my nightmares, I never imagined a plane would crash into our college," said Ratul, who was scheduled to sit for his chemistry second paper exam yesterday, which was postponed.

Meanwhile, Milestone College Director Russell Talukder told The Daily Star that a help desk had been set up below building 1 to provide and collect information regarding the deceased and the injured.

"Teachers are stationed there to update and assist guardians. We are grieving and devastated. Many of our teachers and students have died. Many others are still in hospital receiving treatment," he added.