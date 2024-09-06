Accidents & Fires
UNB, Cox's Bazar
Fri Sep 6, 2024 06:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 06:25 PM

Siblings drown in Naf River

Two siblings drowned in the Naf River in the Moulvibazar area of Teknaf's Hnila union today morning.

The deceased were identified as Osman, 8 and Jihad, 6, sons of Abul Hossen of Moulvibazar area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals said the two kids went missing when they were going to the river to collect mangrove apples (keora fruits) this morning.

Later their family members, along with local people, searched for them.

Around 10:00am, they retrieved the bodies from the river.

Rashed Mohammad Ali, Chairman of Hnila Union Parishad confirmed the deaths of two minor boys.

 

 

