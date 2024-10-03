Shukrabad fire: Wife's death follows husband's; death toll now two

Their three-year-old is in critical condition

A 24-year-old woman died early Wednesday of burn injuries suffered in a fire at a house in Dhanmondi's Shukrabad on Saturday morning.

Nipa Akter died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The death toll from the devastating fire stands at two. Nipa's husband Toton, 35, died on Tuesday.

Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon at the institute, said Nipa suffered burns on 50 percent of her body. Their three-and-a-half-year-old son, Bayezid, who has a physical disability, remains hospitalised with 45 percent burns and is in critical condition.

The fire, which broke out at 3:00am on Saturday due to a suspected gas leak, severely injured the family members.

The family was living in a house adjacent to Bazar Masjid on Shukrabad 27 Road.

Nipa's mother, Rehana Begum, said the family is from Kacharikandi village in Narsingdi district. The couple had moved to Dhanmondi. They are parents to three children; however, their two older children live with grandparents in the village.