Shipyard blast: SN Corporation fined, closed for 3 months

Bangladesh's Ministry of Industry has fined SN Corporation Shipbreaking Yard Tk 35 lakh, and ordered it closed for three months following an explosion on September 7 in Sitakunda that killed six workers and injured six others.

The ministry issued the penalty on September 18 after receiving an investigation report on the incident. The report included 20 recommendations aimed at preventing future incidents.

Sitakunda Upazila Executive Officer KM Rafiqul Islam confirmed the closure order and fine.

A letter, signed by deputy secretary Sanjay Kumar Ghosh, stated that each family of the deceased would receive Tk 7 lakh in compensation. This includes Tk 5 lakh under Section 45.3 of the Shipbreaking and Recycling Rules, 2011, and an additional Tk 2 lakh in accordance with labour laws.

The yard was also fined under multiple sections of the Shipbreaking and Recycling Rules. These fines include Tk 10 lakh under Section 45.3, Tk 1 lakh under Section 46.3, Tk 10 lakh under Section 46.9, and Tk 5 lakh under Section 46.11.

In addition to the fines and closure, the ministry ordered the yard's management to cover all medical expenses for the injured workers and provide them with 12 months' wages as compensation.

The explosion, which left 12 workers severely burned, prompted the ministry to issue recommendations aimed at improving safety measures within the shipbreaking industry. Six of the injured workers remain hospitalised.