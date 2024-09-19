Shipbreaking yard blast: Tk 25 lakh compensation demanded for victims' families

The Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum gave memorandums to three advisers of ministries concerned, demanding Tk 25 lakh as compensation for the families of each workers who died in a blast at a shipbreaking yard at Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila recently.

They submitted the memoranda today through the Chattogram district commissioner (acting), reports our staff correspondent.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, a member of the forum, told The Daily Star that they gave three separate memorandum to advisors of the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Environment, and Ministry of Industry.

He alleged the workers died due to the yard authority's negligence.

Twelve were burned in a blast at a pump house while dismantling a scrap ship at SN Corporation's shipbreaking yard on September 7.

Six workers have died so far following the blast.

The forum also demanded compensation for the injured workers.