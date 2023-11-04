Seven lives lost on roads

Seven people were killed and five injured in road accidents in three districts during the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents and a news agency.

In Chattogram, three school students were killed and another was injured as their motorbike hit a parked truck in Mirsarai area today.

The accident happened on Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Chhoto Komoldoho U-Turn around 12:15pm, said Officer-in-Charge Kabir Hossain.

Jony, 17, Imam Hossain, 17, and Akib, 15, died on the spot.

They were from Shayerkhali under the upazila, said the OC.

The police officer said the accident occurred as the speeding bike tried to overtake a vehicle.

The injured was taken to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex.

The victims were not wearing helmets, said the OC.

In Dinajpur, a man was killed and his wife injured as a bus hit their motorbike at Bajitpur village in Nawabganj upazila last night.

Nitai Mahato, 37, died on the spot, said police.

His wife Suravi Mardi was taken to Kaim Memorial Hospital in Nawabganj.

In another accident, a pedestrian was killed after a passenger bus ran him over in Chirirbandar upazila of the district yesterday evening.

Abbas Ali, 60, from Borogram village in Chirirbandar died on the spot.

UNB from Rangamati reports, two people were killed and four others injured when a Chattogram-bound bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bhedbhedi area today.

The deceased were identified as Puri Chakma and Gunimala Chakma. The identities of the injured could not be known immediately, said Kotwali Police Station OC Ariful Amin.