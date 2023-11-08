Seven killed as tragedy tears thru family

Relatives of the seven people, who died when a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, break down on the Hathazari Model Police Station premises, where the bodies were kept. The accident occurred in Chattogram’s Hathazari upazila yesterday morning. PHOTO: SIFAYET ULLAH

"Right before the accident, my daughter had called to tell me that she was coming home to me. Now, she will never come to me …."

Sabita Rani Das could barely hold herself together after getting the news.

Her daughter Rita Rani Das, 40, and grandchildren were among the seven of a family, who were killed after a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila yesterday.

The others killed were Rita's two daughters Srabanti Das, 17 and Barsha Das, 9; her twin boys Dwip Das and Diganta Das, 4; her sister-in-law Chinu Bala Das, 45, and nephew Biplob Das, 27, according to police.

The victims were residents of Chandanaish upazila's Dhopapara area.

Rita's family members were left in a state of shock and devastation.

"How will I survive without my daughter and grandchildren?" Sabita asked as she stared into thin air, sitting next to the seven bodies kept at Hathazari Model Police Station yesterday afternoon.

The accident occurred in Charia area on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway around 11:45am, said police and witnesses.

Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Nazirhat Highway Police Station, said the seven died on the spot.

"Another member of the family and the auto-rickshaw driver survived but with critical injuries. They were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment."

Rita, whose husband lives abroad, and the others were going to her father's home in Fatikchhari upazila to attend her grandmother's funeral.

Mohammad Lokman, a shop owner who witnessed the incident, said, "The auto rickshaw was on the right lane. Two buses were coming from opposite direction. One bus suddenly came to the wrong lane while trying overtake the other. The driver lost control over the steering and rammed the auto rickshaw.

"We [he and other witnesses] rushed to the spot and saw a terrible scene …."

Visiting the area at noon, this correspondent saw bloodstains on the roads and on children's shoes and clothes that were scattered at the spot.

OC Adil said the bodies were later handed over to the family members without autopsies as per their request.

"We have seized the bus. But its driver and helper managed to flee."

A case is being filed in this regard, he added.