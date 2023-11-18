Seven friends suffer burns in Aminbazar

Seven youths suffered burn injuries as a fire broke out in a tin-shed house in Savar's Aminbazar area last night.

The injured are house owner Abdur Razzaq' son Mohammad Raihan, 19, Nahid, 18, Mohammad Hadis, 18, Manarul, 20, Md Jewel, 23, Md Rubel, 25, and Mohammad Al-Amin, 20.

Police said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.

Harun Or Rashid, in-charge of Aminbazar police outpost, confirmed to The Daily Star this morning that the fire incident took place at one Abdur Razzak's house in Hijla area under ​​Aminbazar Union around 10:30pm.

Quoting the family members, police officer Harun said seven friends were sitting in a room when the ceiling fan caught fire, leaving all of them injured.

Locals doused the fire. All the injured have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

All of them are out of danger, the police officer said.