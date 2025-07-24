Seven of family among 8 killed in Natore crash

Seven members of a family in a microbus and its driver were killed when a truck rammed the vehicle head-on on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Natore’s Boraigram upazila yesterday.

The family members from Kushtia were going to visit an ailing patient in Sirajganj when the Natore-bound cement-laden truck collided with the microbus in front of a petrol pump in the Shreerampur area around 10:15am, police said.

Five people died on the spot and three others, including microbus driver Rubel Hossain, 32, were injured, said Md Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station.

Of the injured, another died in Boraigram Upazila Health Complex. Two others were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, the OC said.

Police officials and firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Police recovered the truck and microbus from the spot, but the truck driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the OC said, adding that the law enforcers were investigating the accident.

The deceased were identified as Md Jahidul Islam, 65, his wife Sheli Begum, 60, his sister-in-law Eti Begum, 40, relatives Shima Khatun, 40, Anwara Begum Anu, 55, Anjumanara Begum, 75, and Anjumanara's sister Anna Khatun, 60 -- all from Dharmadah village of Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia.

Talking to The Daily Star, Bonpara Fire Station Officer Md Ataur Rahman said the microbus was badly damaged after being hit by the speeding truck.

"We recovered the bodies after cutting through the microbus," he said.

Traffic was disrupted on the highway due to the accident.

Relatives came to Bonpara Highway Police Station to receive the bodies.

Manjarul Islam Khokon, a cousin of Jahidul, told journalists that Jahidul's daughter-in-law lives with her parents in Sirajganj since her husband works abroad.

The family members were going to Enayetpur Hospital in Sirajganj where she recently had a surgery, said Manjurul.

"We never imagined such a happy morning would turn into a tragedy within hours," he added.