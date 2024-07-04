Security guard hit by car dies in Rajabazar

A security guard of a residential building was killed after he was hit by a private car in Dhaka's East Rajabazar area this morning.

According to police and witnesses, the private car hit Fazlul Haque Sohag, the guard, while exiting the building.

Imtiaz Uddin, the house's caretaker, said the vehicle's owner Engineer Mofizul Haque was driving at the time of the accident.

Mofizul took the steering to check if the brake overhauling of his car was done properly, he added.

Sohag had been employed at the building one and a half months ago.

Mofizul fled the scene after the incident, said Ahad Ali, the officer-in-charge of Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station. It's unclear whether he possesses a driving license, he added.

"Possibly, he lost control of the steering and crashed into Sohag, leaving him critically injured," the OC said.

Sohag was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The filing of a case is underway.