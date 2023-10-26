Security guard dies after being run over by lorry in Demra

A man died after being run over by a lorry in front of a factory in Dhaka's Demra area early today.

The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Rafiqul Islam, was the security guard of the Jara Printing and Packaging Factory.

The accident took place around 3:00am when he was sitting on a chair in front of the factory.

The driver of the lorry, used for carrying goods of the factory, was reversing the vehicle and ran Rafiqul over, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 3:45am, said Mainul Hossain, a sub-inspector of Demra Police Station.

The driver fled after the incident. Rafiqul's body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.