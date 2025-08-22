Second accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway within 24hrs takes 3 more lives

Yesterday morning, three people were killed after a private car overturned on the expressway

Just 16 hours after a car crash claimed three lives on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, another fatal accident killed three more people in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila last night.

The accident occurred around 10:30pm last night when a motorcycle collided head-on with a private car on the service lane of the expressway, said Abu Naeem Siddique, officer-in-charge of Hashara Highway Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Awlad Hossain, 22, Habil, 22, and Kaiyum, 22.

According to police, a motorcycle was heading towards Nimtala from Srinagar when it collided with an unidentified private car coming from the opposite direction. The biker and his two pillion riders died on the spot.

Police later recovered the bodies and took them to Hashara Highway Police Station. Legal procedures are underway, the OC added.

Earlier yesterday morning, three people, including a young woman, were killed after a private car overturned on the expressway in the Solghar area of Srinagar.