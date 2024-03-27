Schoolboy killed in Kushtia road accident

At least two people, including a school student, were killed in road accidents yesterday morning, according to reports from our correspondent and a news agency.

In Kushtia, a 14-year-old school student died after his bicycle collided with a vehicle in the Harishankarpur area of the city, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ali.

Eyewitnesses reported that he was hit while riding his bicycle during rush hour.

"We sent the body to Kushtia General Hospital Morgue for autopsy," said Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Sohel Rana of Kushtia Model Police Station.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Gazipur city's Majhukhan area.

The deceased was identified as Md Faisal, of Lakshipura village in Faridpur.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred while Faisal was walking along the railway line around 8:00am. Najiur Islam, in-charge of Narsingdi Railway Outpost, said, "Legal action will be taken in this regard."