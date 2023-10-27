Schoolboy electrocuted to death

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Fri Oct 27, 2023 09:12 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 09:20 PM

A school student was electrocuted to death at Debnagar Ganipara village in Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila this afternoon.

Omar Farukh, 15, son of Moshibul Islam, was a ninth grader at Boda Mainaguri High School in the same upazila.

"Omar fell unconscious after he came into contact with a live wire around 1:00pm when he tried to repair the electrical connection of their water pump while bathing," said Abu Sayed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Tentulia Police Station.

"After the accident, family members took him to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, but he died on the way. An unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this connection," the OC added.

