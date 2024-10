A six-year-old was killed as a van hit him in Khansama upazila of Dinajpur on his way to school yesterday.

Nurnabi Islam, 6, son of Rabiul Islam from Shimultoli village in Khansama, was a pre-primary student of Centerdangapara Govt Primary School.

Police said Nurnabi was going to school with his mother in the morning. The van hit him while they were crossing a road in front of the school around 9:30am.

He died on the way to a hospital.