Saboteurs derail express train; 1 killed

Officials point finger at blockade supporters

The derailed carriages of Mohanganj Express near Bhawalgarh Railway Station of Gazipur when it was heading for Dhaka from Netrakona. Photo: Courtesy of a correspondent

A 20-foot stretch of rail line was cut off by unidentified criminals, leading to the derailment of Mohanganj Express in Gazipur early yesterday.

Six carriages and the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound train from Netrakona's Mohanganj derailed near Bhawalgarh station to the north of Joydebpur junction around 4:00am.

One person was killed and at least 11 others were injured, said police and the district administration. Deceased Aslam, 35, was a poultry trader from Mymensingh's Gafargaon upazila.

"It is a subversive act carried out to harm train passengers and damage government property. We think pro-blockade supporters did it," Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, told reporters at the scene.

Police and district administration officials said they recovered two gas cylinders that were used to power a blowtorch to sever the section of the rail.

Obaidul Quader, Awami League general secretary and also road transport and bridges minister, at a press conference in the AL president's Dhanmondi political office said the sabotage was the part of an anti-election conspiracy.

Describing it as an act of sabotage, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, however, said the incident was done in a planned way to shift the blame on the opposition.

In a statement, he demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident to find the perpetrators, their immediate arrest and exemplary punishment.

The BNP leader added that one or two media outlets were blaming the derailment on parties waging a movement for the restoration of democracy.

The incident happened on the second day of the 36-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and its allies to protest announcement of the polls schedule.

Immediately after the incident, train service on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route was suspended. In the morning, the railway authorities resumed service through an alternative route via Tongi.

Joydebpur Railway Station Master Mohammad Hanif Ali said the rescue and repair operation was going on as of 6:45pm.

At least nine trains operate run on that line and the derailment caused schedule disruption, said railway officials.

The railways ministry formed a three-member probe body, led by a joint secretary to probe the incident, and it has been asked to submit a report with recommendations to prevent such accidents within three working days. Director (engineering) and director (mechanical) of Bangladesh Railway are the members of the committee.

The Gazipur district administration also formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days, said Abul Fateh Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, deputy commissioner of the district, after visiting the spot.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said they will be able to arrest the planner, and the masterminds behind the incident.

He said the incident took place in an isolated place.

At the Secretariat, responding to a reporter's query about a letter of the railways ministry seeking deployment of police to ensure security of rail, the minister said there is a department -- Railway Police -- in Bangladesh Police. They would discuss and take steps to increase the manpower of the department, he added.

Before yesterday's incident, several stationary trains were set on fire during the ongoing anti-government movement.