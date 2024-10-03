Run over by bus, man dies in Gazipur

Mob torches two buses

A man died after being run over by a bus on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Bhogra area last night.

After the accident, a mob set fire to two buses, including one of Balaka Paribahan which was involved in the accident.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed till the filing of this report around 12:30am today.

Quoting witnesses, Basan Police Station OC Jahangir Alam said the accident occurred near the Columbia Garment around 9:00pm yesterday when the man was crossing the road.

He died of his injuries on the way to a hospital, the OC added.

Soon after the accident, a mob of over 100 people set fire to the buses, said Abu Sayeed, a firefighter from Bhogra fire service.

He said that the driver of the bus which ran over the man managed to flee.

Sayeed said they could not fight the blaze as the mob obstructed them from getting to the scene.