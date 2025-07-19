Rolls-Royce crashes on 300-ft road, one injured

A Rolls-Royce vehicle crashed on the 300-ft road in Kanchan under the jurisdiction of Rupganj Police Station in Narayanganj this afternoon, leaving one person critically injured.

The injured, Arif Billah, 42, is the managing director of Masco Group, police said.

The accident occurred around 4:00pm in front of Som Market, when the luxury car lost control and struck the central road divider before veering off the road.

Arif, who was driving the vehicle, was accompanied by his brother and two friends en route to Dhaka.

He was the sole injured in the crash and was later admitted to Evercare Hospital in critical condition, said Rupganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tariqul Islam.

Witnesses confirmed the vehicle lost control before hitting the divider.

Police went to the spot and recovered the car and hauled it to a local station.