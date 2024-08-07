Rohingya boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 31

The death toll from two boats carrying Rohingyas that capsised in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazar early Monday has risen to 31.

The tragedy occurred when Rohingyas were attempting to enter Bangladesh through the Naf River and Bay of Bengal on two boats after fleeing the ongoing conflict between the Arakan Army and Junta troops in Myanmar.

Abdul Mannan, a member of Ward 7, and Abdus Salam of Ward 9 under Sabrang Union, said that locals recovered the bodies of 16 Rohingyas from different points under Sabrang Union in Teknaf from this morning to afternoon.

Earlier, at least 10 bodies were found washed ashore on a beach in Teknaf yesterday morning. Later that evening, five more bodies were recovered.

Among the 31 deceased are 13 women, 15 children, and three men.

UP member Mannan said that the boats carrying the Rohingyas from Myanmar capsized in the bay due to strong waves and storms.

After discussions with the upazila administration and the police, it was decided to bury the bodies as unidentified, he added.

Quoting survivors from the tragedy, locals reported that there were 29 Rohingyas on one boat and around 20 on the other.

Lt Colonel Mohammad Mohiuddin, commanding officer of Teknaf BGB-2, confirmed that he had been informed about the incident.