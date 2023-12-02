Road crashes kill two in Gopalganj

Two men were killed in two separate road accidents in Sadar and Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj last morning.

The deceased were identified as Arun Pramanik, 50, of Ratail village under Kahsiani upazila, and Ripon Sikdar, 30, of Paikerdanga village under Sadar upazila.

The accident took place in Gopinathpur area of the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the morning.

Quoting locals, Sirajul Islam, sub-inspector of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station said, "The rear wheel of an easybike burst on the highway, causing the hubcap to get loose and hit Ripon, a bystander."

He seriously injured. Locals rushed him to the nearest hospital, where an on-duty doctor declared him death.

A little earlier to this incident, a truck ran over Arun Pramanik on the highway in the Bhatiapara area. He died on the spot.